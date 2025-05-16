MamaBase: A Turning Tide For Pregnant Mothers

Share

In a country where giving birth to a new life has too often meant risking death, one organisation is rewriting the narrative for Nigerian women.

The Maternal and Reproductive Health (MRH) Collective is championing a future where no woman has to die while bringing a new life into the world.

Programme

“We believe that childbirth is not a death sentence,” the Acting Executive Director of MRH Collective, Dr. Olajumoke Oke declared during the dissemination of Mama Base Impact Report, the MRH Collective project.

“No woman deserves to die for pregnancy-related causes,” she affirmed. This message is not just rhetoric; it is backed by measurable progress. At the event to showcase the impact of their initiative, the Mama Base Programme, Dr. Oke revealed how MRH Collective has turned the tide in maternal health outcomes through a grassroots, data-driven, and community-based approach.

The dissemination programme, which was organised by MRH Collective, brought together government officials, development partners including the Sarki Idi Araba, Alhaji Hassan Auto, representatives of the media, among others.

Nigeria currently ranks as the country with the second highest number of maternal deaths globally, according to a 2023 WHO report. The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Nigeria is 1,047 deaths per 100,000 per 100,00 live births.

Similarly, according to the WHO, in 2020 Nigeria accounted for 28.5 per cent of global maternal deaths. The numbers remain devastating. “Those are not just statistics,” said Dr. Oke.

“Each number represents a life cut short, a family left grieving. That’s why MRH Collective was created — to ensure every woman, regardless of her background, has access to quality maternal healthcare.”

At the MRH Collective, Oke stated: “We recognised the urgency of the of this crisis. We developed Mama Base, a data–driven intervention that identifies and supports the most vulnerable pregnant women, from low income households from pregnancy until six weeks post-delivery.”

Speaking further, she said: “Since 2007, MRH has focused on improving maternal and reproductive health across the country.

Through Mama Base, the organisation has implemented a strategy that directly connects pregnant women with critical health services, using what they call the MILES approach involving mapping vulnerable communities; identifying pregnant women; linking them to health facilities; engaging them with support throughout their pregnancy; and supporting consistent antenatal attendance and skilled birth care.

Lifeline for women

At the dissemination programme, which was held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Ikeja on Wednesday, Oke said: “From October 2023 to 2024, MRH Collective registered 7,883 women under the MamaBase Programme.

These women were monitored, supported, and encouraged to attend antenatal care regularly”. On the outcome, she stated that 60 per cent of the women completed the recommended four antenatal visits; and an astounding 99.9 per cent survival rate was recorded among participants Dr. Oke credited this success not only to MRH’s internal efforts but to the vital partnerships forged with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, state ministries of health, community stakeholders, and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We couldn’t have done it alone,” she explained. “We actively worked with community leaders — from ward health committee chairpersons to religious leaders — to build trust and change perceptions. In many areas, we had to engage the men directly to get their buy-in for their wives to attend antenatal clinics.”

Road ahead

Speaking further, Oke said having reached all 20 local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos in the first phase, the programme is now entering its second phase, with a sharper focus on 12 LGAs identified as having the most vulnerable populations.

“We’re now targeting 5,000 women in Lagos and 10,000 women in Kaduna states,” Dr. Oke highlighted. “We want to concentrate our resources where the impact will be greatest — areas with the highest maternal death rates and poorest access to healthcare.”

While government health services at primary healthcare centres (PHCs) have improved, challenges remain, she noted. Although antenatal and delivery services are often free at PHCs, indirect costs like registration, lab tests, and especially transportation, still hinder access.

“There are still women who cannot get to clinics simply because they can’t afford the journey,” said Oke. “That’s why we also advocate for increased investment in transportation infrastructure and mobile clinics in remote areas.”

She also emphasised the need to raise awareness of the health insurance schemes introduced by the government, which are still under-utilised due to lack of public knowledge.

Partnerships and policy

Dr. Oke called on stakeholders, especially the media and civil society, to play a role in scaling the impact. “Each and every one seated here — especially our media professionals — will help us amplify the voice.

Help us continue the conversation outside this room.” She envisioned a future where every policymaker, healthcare provider, community leader, and journalist becomes a champion of maternal health. “Let’s use our voices. Let’s use our platforms.

Let’s use all our resources to ensure every woman has access to healthcare,” she urged.

Sustaining the Momentum

To keep the momentum going, Dr. Oke advocated for a multi-pronged strategy including strengthening community health systems through ongoing training and capacity-building for local health workers; and expanding public-private partnerships to support outreach and logistics.

Others are the improvement of infrastructure — including roads and facility upgrades — to ensure health centres are accessible and functional 24/7, the increase of budgetary allocation for maternal and child health at both state and federal levels; mainstreaming health education through media and grassroots campaigns; and and governments coming up with maternal and child-friendly policies to drive the process.

“We’ve made progress, but there’s still a long way to go. The transformation we seek cannot be done by us alone,” she reiterated. “But together, we can create a room where every woman can thrive regardless of her circumstances.”

Call to action

As the event, which drew participants from top government officials, development partners and media professionals, came to a close, Dr. Oke said: “Childbirth is not a death sentence.

Together, we can create a brighter future for Nigerian women and their families.” And with MamaBase, the MRH Collective is proving — one healthy mother at a time — that this vision is not just possible, but already underway.

Supporting the mission, or joining the campaign to end preventable maternal deaths in Nigeria, she urged partners, governments, public-spirited Individuals, groups, among others, to join in driving the activities.

In his goodwill message, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, one of the partners working with MRH Collective, said: “MamaBase is more than a project.” “It is a movement powered by evidence, empathy, and action.”

According to him, the results of the initiative were shared—results grounded in the lived experiences of Nigerian women and shaped by the commitment of healthcare workers, traditional birth attendants (TBAs), and grassroots advocates.

At the core of the development was a transformative insight: the most important aspect of MamaBase was its community-led, datadriven ach to solving the maternal mortality crisis.

The initiative didn’t just collect statistics; it used them to tell stories, identify systemic gaps, and most importantly, inform policy and practical interventions.

By leveraging digital health tools and participatory research, MamaBase illuminated where maternal risks were highest and why. It pinpointed the barriers— whether cultural, economic, or infrastructural—that keep women from accessing life-saving care.

And it offered a blueprint for change, showing how intentional investment in women’s health can yield measurable impact.

