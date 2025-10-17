Veteran actress and Yoruba film legend, Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, has celebrated her 83rd birthday and 60 years on stage, thanking God, her family, and fans for their love and support through her six-decade career.

The veteran actress marked the milestone on Thursday with a message shared on her Instagram page, where she reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry and the people who have supported her.

“Today, I celebrate 83 years of life and 60 unforgettable years on stage! What a journey it has been filled with music, memories, love, and endless gratitude.

“I thank God Almighty for the gift of life, strength, and purpose. Every day, every song, every stage has been a blessing,” she said.

Mama Rainbow, who began her acting career in the 1960s as part of her late husband’s theatre troupe, praised her son and manager, Femi Phillips, describing him as her “pillar and daily joy.”

“To my son, my manager, my baby, and my close friend, you are my pillar, my daily joy, and the reason I keep shining. Your dedication keeps my legacy alive,” she added.

The veteran also thanked her fans, colleagues, and creative team for their loyalty and support.

“To my family, your love has been my foundation. To my fans, friends, and lovers at home and abroad, you are my heartbeat.

“Your love, support, and prayers have carried me through every season.

“As I turn 83, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude, grace, and joy. Sixty years on stage and still counting — the show goes on, and the love continues!,” she wrote.

Known for her vibrant performances and maternal roles in Yoruba cinema, Mama Rainbow has featured in hundreds of productions across television and film, cementing her place as one of Nigeria’s most respected actresses.

Some of her most notable works include Yemi My Lover, Abeni, Oga Bolaji, Sugar Rush, Becoming Abi, Madami, Mewa N Sele, Taiwo Taiwo, The Narrow Path, Lagidigba, Agbefo, and Okun Ife.

Her versatility has earned her recognition across generations of Nollywood audiences, transitioning from the traditional Yoruba stage to contemporary cinema with effortless grace.