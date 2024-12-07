Mama – My Pillar, Role Model

Share

Eessita ( you told me this was how your Papa used to call you), Easter ( this is how Papa used to call you) were the names I used to call and address you in our happy moments together and you would always reply thus: Omo Mee (the Okpe word for my beloved child).

God used Mama to lay the foundation of my journey through life. You were the Pillar and my Role Model. Mama was an embodiment of a Mother and friend. She showered me with love but was also a strict disciplinarian. You taught and instilled in me the need to live a disciplined and regimented life and this has been the way I have come to live life over the years. Mama always knew what was best for me and deliberately worked towards ensuring that I walked through the path she had set out for me. Mama chose my friends. She was an avid believer in good education as she always saw this as the pathway to success in life.

Growing up during my primary school days in NIFOR, she ensured that I attended what we used to call Lessons then to prepare me for the examinations into secondary school. When I gained admission into both Edo College, Benin and Federal Government College, Ilorin, she opted for me to go to the Federal Government College, Ilorin even though it was quite a distance from NIFOR. I started traveling with public transport to Ilorin from the age of twelve and Mama would usually accompany me from NIFOR very early in the morning to Ibadan and once she had put me in the Taxi at Oyo Motor Park in Ibadan for the vehicle going to Ilorin, she would return same day back to NIFOR through Benin.

Mama believed in hard work and was a subsistence farmer and petty trader and did all this and others to ensure that both myself and my siblings went through school. She not only provided the funds to ensure we went to school, she was also physically involved in escorting me to school.

When I graduated from the University of Benin and was posted to do the mandatory NYSC in Kano, Mama traveled to see me and ensured she met with my various employers to solicit their support to ensure that I got the required training.

Again I recall that when my first daughter was born, Mama came to support my wife in taking care of the child OgheneTare and all my children afterwards enjoyed the same care of Mama when they were born. She sometimes stayed months with us.

I also recall that when I got my first breakthrough in business sometime in October 1994, Mama was my support system and worked with me to source for the funds to carry out the transaction. She was always interested in the progress I made in the business and stood out as my cheerleader.

Mama believed that your education was not complete without your having the NYSC certificate and pushed me hard to ensure that all my three kids did the mandatory NYSC scheme. She also spoke directly to the children about this. She insisted that the children went to the Orientation Camp because according to her, this was the only evidence that they actually participated in the scheme. Mama was a disciplinarian and was never shy to engage my children to find out the type of work they were doing post NYSC.

Mama loved and appreciated my wife very much and gave her the name – Isioma. Once Papa passed on three years ago, I brought Mama to live with me in Lagos and until the Saturday 3rd August when she went to be the Lord. I recall that when I came back from my last trip to the UK on 15th June 2024 and I saw that Mama’s health situation was beginning to deteriorate, I promised Mama as she was being admitted into hospital that I was not going to go to the office, I would not travel out of Lagos and I would stay with her in hospital day and night until the day she would be discharged and go back home. This promise I religiously kept. I would go to the hospital on a daily basis and sometimes dressed up wearing jacket as I knew she liked to see me wearing suit. On her hospital bed, she would call me by my names – Olokun – (bottomless riches), Odju – Air that cannot be held, Awhotu – someone who brings friends together.

Mama was a strong believer in the Almighty God and Jesus Christ as Saviour and trusted in the Almighty God that she was going to come out of the challenging health situation and be discharged and go back home. She always praised God on her sick bed and I recall that a day before she passed on, she was singing a chorus praising God. I strongly believe that Mama was called to be with the Lord.

Mama was also a giver and big one – she gave of her substance and time to ensure that we the children were successful and also gave to put a smile on everyone’s faces.

I miss you daily Mama and would hold on to those ideals that you stood for and practiced – believe in the Almighty God and Jesus Christ as Saviour, love for Papa and the children, hard work and a giver.

Brodedricks Uvieoghene Arigbodi writes from Delta

