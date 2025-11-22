Veteran Yoruba actress, Morenike Alausa Sulaimon, popularly known as Mama Ereko, has shared the extraordinary effort Fuji icon Wasiu Alabi Pasuma made to support her movie project, revealing that he flew into Nigeria from Germany solely to honour his role.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mama Ereko explained that she was already on set when she discovered that Pasuma, who was expected to feature in 22 scenes, was outside the country.

Convinced he would be unable to participate, she said she was stunned when the musician suddenly appeared in the location of the movie set.

READ ALSO:

According to her, Pasuma made secret travel arrangements, even buying new clothes at the airport to avoid alerting those around him that he was leaving Germany.

“He came from Germany to deliver his roles for my movie,” she said. “He left his clothes in his house there and bought new ones at the airport so his people wouldn’t know he was travelling.”

The actress added that Pasuma arrived straight from the airport to the movie set, completed all his scenes, and immediately returned to Germany afterwards.

“That’s a day I’ll never forget,” she noted, joking that she still owes him N10,000 — a debt she believes the Fuji star has long forgotten.