Maltina Teacher Of The Year Competition Kicks Off

Entries for the 2023 edition of the Maltina Teachers of The Year (MTOTY), the ninth in the series, which was instituted by the Nigerian Breweries under the auspices of the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund in 2015, have commenced.

Announcing the commencement of the competition yesterday during a press conference, the Company Secretary and Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, said entries and registration for competition had commenced immediately.

The annual competition that was instituted in 2015 is for teachers in public and approved private secondary schools in the country. Agbebaku said the competition was introduced as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to promote qualitative education through efficient teaching and learning outcomes.

To achieve the goals of the competition, he said the company is partnering with reputable companies and organisations, including Air Peace, Stanbic IBTC, the government, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and All Nigerian Conference of Principal of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).