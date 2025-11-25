Maltina Teacher Of The Year Award: Clarion Call To Honour Teachers, Teaching Profession

..as 31-year-old Yusuf wins N10m, N30m infrastructure project for school

A teacher at Wisdom International School, Abuja, Mrs Serah Yusuf, has won the 2025 Maltina Teacher of The Year, having emerged as overall winner among the 10 top finalists.

It was a dream come true for the 31-year-old Yusuf, as she was decorated as the 2025 Maltina Teacher of The Year in the 11th edition of the competition during the award presentation, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. For emerging overall winner of the competition, Yusuf received N10 million, all expenses paid for capacity development training overseas, a trophy and a certificate, as well as N30 million infrastructure project for her school.

The first runner-up, Akinselure Adeola of Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos received N5 million, while Amarikwa Chibuzor of Deeper Life High School, Yola Campus, Adamawa State, got N3 million as the second runnerup; and the State Champions went home with N1 million each. The Maltina Teacher of The Year Award was instituted in 2015 by Nigerian Breweries, under the auspices of Nigerian Breweries–Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. The call for entries for the 11th edition of the competition was flagged-off in July, this year with 2,000 entries received of which 173 were outstanding and again shortlisted to top 10 finalists.

Yusuf, while speaking about her outstanding performance, stated that the N10 million prize money would enable her to continue on the path of empowering underprivileged children in underserved communities, giving a voice to children in the slums, supporting parents, who could not fund their children’s school fees and uniforms.

Besides, she added that the money would be used to distribute sanitary pads and enhance menstrual hygiene for girls, as well as embark on community-based and school-based projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The annual national initiative is aimed at recognising and rewarding exceptional secondary school teachers in the country, as well as to promote educational excellence and boost teacher morale by offering cash prizes, capacity development training abroad, and school infrastructure support. Giving details of this year’s entries, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries, Uzodinma Odenigbo, said the number of entries received this year was an increase of more than 30 per cent over the previous year edition.

Describing this year’s increase in the number of applications by private and public school teachers across the country as a reflection of the growing acceptance of the Maltina Teacher of The Year Award, he added that “the future of Nigeria is not in boardrooms or oil wells, but in the classrooms.”

Odenigbo, while congratulating the finalists and state champions, said the event was a clarion call to honour teachers and the teaching profession, even as he called on stakeholders to join hands together to elevate teaching to its rightful pedestal. He, however, lauded teachers, whom he described “as the custodians of knowledge, and the silent builders of our future,” recalling that when the initiative began 11 years ago, Nigerian Breweries had one mission; “To spotlight excellence in teaching.”

“We have just begun to uplift the profession that shapes every other profession, and since then we have recognised 278 exceptional teachers, supported many schools across the country with infrastructure and improved learning environments, but these are not just numbers as they are stories of classrooms transformed and communities strengthened,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries/ Chairman, Nigerian BreweriesFelix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Thibaut Boidin, who assumed office five months ago, said today’s event was special not just “because we are celebrating winners, but because we are honouring a profession that shapes every other profession.”

“In a world that changes every day, teachers remain the steady hands shaping tomorrow. For 11 years, this competition has shone a spotlight on teachers who light the way for others. As the saying goes, a good teacher is like a candle, it consumes itself to light the way for others. The recognition is our way of saying, we see you, we value you, and please do not stop lightening the way,” the MD stated.