Maltina Makes Happiness Contagious At Durbar Festival 2025

As the rhythmic gallop of horses echoed through the ancient city of Zaria, Kaduna State and the air shimmered with the colours of royalty, Maltina, Nigeria’s No.1 malt drink, proudly joined thousands in celebrating the Zaria Durbar Festival 2025, deepening its role as the brand that refreshes generations, celebrates heritage, and brings families, friends, and like-minded people together in moments of contagious happiness.

The Durbar Festival is one of Northern Nigeria’s most iconic cultural traditions, owing to its breathtaking expression of unity, royalty, and historical pride. From the Emir’s grand procession to dazzling horsemen and vibrant parades, the festival honours centuries of strength and shared identity.

This year, Maltina brought more than refreshment to Durbar; the brand brought a sense of belonging and connection. Families and friends gathered around the Maltina experience zones to enjoy chilled drinks, participate in cultural games, laugh, reconnect, and create new memories together. In those vibrant moments, clinking bottles and sharing smiles, happiness became contagious.

“Durbar is a celebration of heritage, community and togetherness, values we hold dear at Maltina.

“As a brand that has refreshed generations of Nigerians, we are proud to be part of this vibrant tradition, not just by observing it, but by contributing to the spirit of unity and refreshment that brings families, communities, and cultures together,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc.