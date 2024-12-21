Maltese Islands: Mediterranean Jubilee for Pilgrims of Hope 2025

Share

His Holiness Pope Francis has declared 2025 a year of Jubilee, spanning December 24, 2024 to January 6, 2026. Jubilee years happen every 25 years, reports Eburbonews.com.

According to the report, the theme of the 2025 Jubilee year is: Pilgrims of Hope, with Malta as the destination for the celebration of this historic event.

Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, a 90-minute flight (approx.) from Rome and just a ferry ride from Sicily (approx. 52.1 nautical miles), presents the perfect opportunity to extend one’s Jubilee Year Pilgrimage and explore the historic relationship between the Maltese Islands and the Christian faith.

Steeped in 8,000 years of history, the Maltese Islands have three United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organsiation (UNESCO) World Heritage sites including Valletta, the Capital.

Malta’s ties with Christianity date back to when the Apostle Paul was shipwrecked on the archipelago’s shores, accompanied by Saint Luke. Today, pilgrims visiting the archipelago will still find fervent Christian devotion, and in fact, in 2023, Malta officially became a part of the traditional Pilgrimage Route, Camino de Santiago.Malta

The Archdiocese of Malta is organising various programmes related to Pilgrims of Hope 2025, including liturgical celebrations. Also, the Archdiocese has designated the Melita Mariana Pilgrimage dedicated to Marian devotions in Malta throughout the ages, as the Jubilee Year pilgrimage and is encouraging pilgrims to venture out on the routes.

Melita Mariana is a collaborative effort between XirCammini, VisitMalta, Heritage Malta, and XirCammini members and volunteers and aims to explore religious and historical aspects through a three-day, 60km (approx. 37 miles) pilgrimage encompassing ancient, old, and recent Marian devotions across Malta and Gozo.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere.

Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods.

With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

