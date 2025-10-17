Malta Guinness Sponsors Nationwide Campus Tour Kicking Off In 5 Cities

Malta Guinness is powering the 2025 edition of Trace In The City, a major campus tour bringing music, entertainment, and wellness activities to students across Nigeria.

The tour launched at the University of Ibadan on October 14 will visit four additional cities throughout the month. The event is scheduled to stop at the University of Abuja on October 21, the University of Calabar on October 24, and the University of Uyo on October 28, before concluding with a grand finale at Yaba College of Technology in Lagos on October 31.

At each location, Malta Guinness will host a dedicated booth where students can relax with games and refreshments. Brand activities will include the “Malta Guinness Steppers Challenge,” rewarding the best dancer on each campus, and the “Malta Guinness Goodness Challenge,” where students can earn points for their school through brand interactions.