Malta Guinness Rewards Loyal Consumers With Gifts Worth Millions Of Naira

Malta Guinness has again demonstrated its dedication to celebrating key moments with its Nigerian consumers while emphasizing nourishment and wholesome living. During its recently organised three-day event in Lagos, the company gave out gifts worth millions of naira to its teeming consumers.

According to the company, to qualify for the grand reward, consumers simply purchased a can of Malta Guinness, receiving tickets for a draw.

The raffle determined the winners of various items. The event was graced by key representatives from the brand, including Josiah Monday, Territorial Activation Lead; Mr. Okee Joseph, Regional Sales Manager; Alex Lucas, Regional Marketing Manager; Daniel Akor, Head of Northern Operations; Danjuma Bigun, Regional Sales Manager; Abraham Elukpo, National BTL Activations Lead, and various members of the senior management team.

However, the grand moment saw Abiodun Johnson claiming the ultimate prize, a ram, leaving him brimming with excitement.

“My best memory of Sallah as a child was family gatherings, but Malta Guinness has truly made this day my new favorite memory of Sallah! I’m very happy and I want to thank Malta Guinness for this opportunity,” he said.

