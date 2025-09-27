Malta Guinness Partners Iri Ji Festival In Lagos

For Lagos residents, this year’s Iri Ji Festival will be a cultural celebration like no other, as they will be set to experience a weekend of culture, energy, and vitality as a result of Malta Guinness’ partnership with the organisers.

The event, which comes up on Sunday, September 28 at the FHA Ground, Festac, will bring together families and individuals for fun and exciting moments focused on connection and positive engagement.

The Iri Ji Festival, rooted in the Igbo tradition of celebrating the new yam harvest, has become a symbol of togetherness and cultural pride across Nigeria.

This year, Malta Guinness will be on the ground to infuse the celebration with goodness, vitality, and unforgettable brand experiences.

From cultural showcases to community interactions, festival-goers can look forward to engaging activities and the refreshing taste of Malta Guinness, all woven into the spirit of Fueling Goodness, Celebrating Culture.

Commenting on the partnership, Jerry Nwankwo, Brand manager at Malta Guinness, said: “We are excited to be part of the Iri Ji Festival this year.

“It allows us to connect with our consumers in the heart of culture, bringing vitality and energy to a celebration that reflects our shared values as Nigerians.”

The Iri Ji Festival promises to be a vibrant mix of tradition, entertainment, and community celebration, and Malta Guinness is ready to fuel every moment.