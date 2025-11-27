Malt Brand Takes Over Social Media With ‘Real In Every Way’ Movement

Malta Guinness has ignited a refreshing wave of authenticity across social media with its vibrant new campaign, “Real in Every Way.” The campaign celebrates real stories, real connections, and the everyday people whose authenticity fuels the nation’s spirit, just as the brand’s uplifting energy.

The movement took off when BBNaija Season 10 winner, Imisi, jumped on Twitter to share deeply personal stories about the Real People in her life. Her posts instantly resonated with over one million fans, who eagerly joined the conversation, opening up about the friends, siblings, and mentors who inspire them to stay true and real.

This momentum soared even higher when popular influencer, Asherkine, lent his voice to the discussion on Instagram.

With his signature humour and relatability, he spoke about having real people in his life, spotlighted Malta Guinness as the brand that has been a real part of his journey and is championing this movement, and finally invited his followers to celebrate the real people in their lives.

Speaking on the campaign’s impact, Yinka Bakare, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria, said: “At Malta Guinness, realness isn’t just a message – it’s our identity. We’re passionate about in- spiring Nigerians to embrace their truth and celebrate the people who bring real energy into their lives.

“Watching Imisi, Asherkine, and millions of fans take ownership of this movement shows how deeply authenticity resonates. ‘Real in Every Way’ isn’t just a campaign; it’s a celebration of who we truly are.”

Echoing this sentiment, influencer, Asherkine, added: “This campaign felt personal because Malta Guinness has always been that brand that stays real with Nigerians. It’s not pretending, it’s not trying too hard – it’s just pure, feelgood energy.

Being part of a movement that encourages people to be themselves and honour the real ones in their lives? That’s the kind of vibe I love to lead. “With “Real in Every Way,” Malta Guinness continues to champion optimism, originality, and the uplifting energy that has made it a beloved part of Nigerian life for generations.

“The conversation keeps growing as fans nationwide share their stories and toast to realness with a can of Malta Guinness in hand.”