Malnutrition Requires Shared Responsibility, Collective Action – Pounds

…It’s a silent epidemic

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN), has described malnutrition within hospital settings as a silent epidemic that continues to undermine the recovery of patients.

The President and Founder of WASPEN, Dr Teresa Pounds, made this known in a press conference on Monday with a ” Theme “United Against Malnutrition.”

She said that malnutrition also escalates healthcare costs, worsens the mortality rate and yet it remains poorly recognised and inadequately addressed within the hospitals.

This theme, championed by ASPEN and its International Clinical Nutrition Section, reminds us that malnutrition is not a challenge for one nation or one hospital; it is a shared responsibility requiring collective action to tackle it.

“We shine a light on a particularly urgent but often overlooked issue: hospital malnutrition. Malnutrition within hospital settings is a silent epidemic that continues to undermine recovery, escalate healthcare costs, and worsen mortality rates, and yet it remains poorly recognised and inadequately addressed.

“Hospitalised patients are particularly vulnerable due to underlying illnesses, socioeconomic factors, and limited access to adequate nutrition.

Globally, it’s estimated that between 20% to 50% of hospitalised patients suffer from malnutrition in Nigeria, while comprehensive national data is limited.”

She added that, “emerging studies in tertiary hospitals have reported inpatient malnutrition rates ranging between 30% and 45%, particularly among surgical, paediatric, and oncology patients at the hospitals.

“The high rates of malnutrition are reported among hospitalised children. In one study in Nasarawa state, 41.2% of under-five children showed global malnutrition, with 15.8% experiencing moderate acute malnutrition and 25.5% severe acute malnutrition. While in Magumeri, Borno State, the prevalence of severe acute Malnutrition is among the admitted children, which was 4.0%.”

She noted that among hospitalised elderly patients in Enugu, 71.3% were malnourished and 22.1% were at risk, and only 6.6% were well-nourished at the hospital where they were admitted.

“Some of these patients often experience delayed wound healing, increased susceptibility to infections, prolonged hospital stays, and, in some cases, re-admissions that could have been avoided with adequate nutritional care.”

Pounds said around the world, one in three patients admitted to a hospital is malnourished. Yet, this condition remains under-prioritised in health agendas.

At the same time, we cannot ignore community malnutrition in Nigeria, and over 30% of children are stunted, and about 7% are wasted. These numbers reflect deep-rooted challenges, but they also show why a holistic approach is essential.

Malnutrition in the community and malnutrition in hospitals are two sides of the same coin. Progress on one without the other leaves the circle incomplete.

This is why WASPEN is working with a leading Nigerian institution to gather updated data on national data, especially on hospital malnutrition prevalence. Facts and evidence like this will guide us as we push for hospital nutrition to become part of structured national strategies.

“Our efforts align with the international campaign that declares ‘Nutrition as a human right.” Nutrition is not a privilege for the few; it is the foundation of health, dignity, and recovery for all.

By joining Malnutrition Awareness Week, Nigeria and West Africa add their voices to a growing global movement to make this right a reality.”

This marks only the second Malnutrition Awareness Week in Nigeria. Last year, seven institutions across all six geopolitical zones participated, creating national impact through clinical engagement and media outreach.

This year, the momentum has grown: 17 institutions are officially on board, and for the first time, Cameroon and Ghana join us, reflecting a stronger regional commitment.

“We are also privileged to welcome two esteemed international colleagues from ASPEN: Dr. Phil Ayers, Past President and current Board Member, and

Dr. Albert Barrocas, Board Member. Their presence highlights the strength of our partnership with ASPEN and affirms West Africa’s growing role in the global nutrition care conversation.”

The event expert-led webinars will take place between September 8 and 9, and they will focus on optimising patient care through standardised clinical nutrition protocols, equipping clinicians with practical tools to detect and manage malnutrition effectively.

The second event will address “United Against Malnutrition and Integrating Clinical Nutrition Care into Healthcare Systems”, showing pathways for embedding nutrition into national health frameworks.

While on September 10 and 12, institutions across Nigeria and West Africa are turning this campaign into meaningful local action. Through these activities, our aim is clear: to raise awareness of hospital malnutrition, build the capacity of health professionals, generate new evidence, and secure national adoption of clinical nutrition strategies that can transform patient outcomes.

“I want to use this medium to commend President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Health, and all nutrition-focused organisations for their tireless efforts in tackling community malnutrition.

These achievements deserve recognition and support. Yet we must also recognise that malnutrition is a holistic challenge. We must bring hospital malnutrition into the spotlight.

“Patients recovering from surgery, those battling cancer, older adults, and children in fragile health all rely on proper nutrition care. Without it, recovery stalls and lives are placed at risk.

Which is why WASPEN, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, is ensuring that hospital malnutrition is not left behind. We are especially proud that the Ministry’s Director of Nutrition, Mrs. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, will serve as a speaker during our webinar conference.”