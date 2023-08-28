Malnutrition Public Health Challenge In Ebonyi-Committee

Ebonyi State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN) has described malnutrition as a public health challenge in the state.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the state three-day hidden hunger conference organized by the state Committee on Food and Nutrition(SCFN) in collaboration with Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike(AE-FUNAI) held in Abakaliki the state capital at the weekend.

The theme of the Conference was “Collaborative Solutions to Hidden Hunger: Stakeholder Engagement, Advocacy, and Innovation for Sustainable Development”.

The Keynote Address was presented by Prof. Kola Matthew Anigo, the National Coordinator, Academia and Research Network for Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria and Chairman, Technical Advisory Group (TAG), National Council on Nutrition.

The conference was attended by more than 300 individuals and corporate entities, including 120 registered participants from government, development partners, academia, Civil Society Organizations, organized private sector, among others.

A communiqué was issued by the committee after the conference reads “malnutrition constitutes a public health challenge, and the level in Ebonyi State is unacceptable especially given her agriculture potentials;

“Hidden Hunger is an increasing problem, which has negative consequences on long-term health and productivity; yet it is often over-looked and under-estimated nationwide;

“Major contributory factors to malnutrition in Ebonyi State are poverty and ignorance; and this calls for urgent action to reverse the trend;

“This hidden hunger conference was organized to provide the road map for a multi-sectoral approach to tackle malnutrition and entrench good dietary practices.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that people gain access to the nutrient-rich foods they need to combat poor health and reach their development potentials;

“The various stakeholders in the food and nutrition areas require capacity building to effectively combat hidden hunger;

“Government should continue to play its (critical) role as the key driver in combating malnutrition and hidden hunger through strong political commitment and leadership in order to ensure food and nutrition security in the state;

“There should be comprehensive approach to addressing malnutrition through the engagement of all sectors to deliver both nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions;

“There should be a food systems approach to addressing micro-nutrient deficiencies, through strengthening current effort of Government and implementation of the Nigeria Food Systems transformation pathway thereby solving the problem of poverty”.