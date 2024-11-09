Malnourished #EndBadGovernance Protesters: Reminder Of My 1991 Déjà Vu

Share

Two Fridays ago I woke up to notice that a lawyer friend has sent me a video. Believing that it would be one of those funny tapes he usually sends to help lighten the day from the hardship many of us are going through, I took my time to watch it.

However, when I finally did the video was not only different but was to cast my mind back some 33 years ago when I was exactly in the same predicament.

The video was that of young men, many clearly juveniles arraigned before a court, jammed in the dock like sardines, ready to be tried for “trying to overthrow the government”, because they took part in the #EndBadGovernance protest that had rocked many parts of the country last August.

But apart from the fact that it was shocking to see minors, who should never have been in the dock of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the first instance, was that so many of them were also clearly mal- nourished and in distress.

According to reports, at least four of the accused passed out and in the video one of the boys could be seen cuddling one of those who fainted in his laps while crying.

Thankfully, after the massive condemnation which trailed the incident, President Bola Tinubu waded in on Monday and not only ordered the release of the 32 minors, but also ordered an investigation into the arrest, detention and their arraignment by the police.

The President also directed that security officials found culpable in the mishandling of the minors during their arrest, detention and arraignment should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction was also asked to see to the welfare of the minors and ensure safe return to their families.

Sadly, before the President’s intervention, ranking public officials involved had tried to put a spin on the saga – which only cast the administration in bad light – by insisting that those being tried were actually ‘men’ who had wives and children; while those that fainted did so deliberately to gain sympathy.

Of course, this latest faux pas once again left the government open to bashing from both critics and civil society groups who roundly condemned the “Abuja show.”

One critic went as far as saying that even during the dark era of Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha’s regimes juveniles were never treated in such manner! Last Sunday, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) issued a strongly-worded statement, saying that the action shows that the present administration is not only intolerant but also on the path to authoritarianism.

The Forum also called for the immediate release and payment of compensation to the minors who were then being tried in Abuja. ACF also noted that the arrest and tri- al was aimed at muzzling citizens into submission, adding that it was a show of shame and demonstration of needless “of- ficial high-handedness” at its worst.

The Forum urged the government to: “Investigate the circumstances that led to the detention of the so-called suspects for over three months, which is way beyond the constitutional limits of 24 hours. “Re-evaluate its strategies for processing protests strictly in line with constitutional due processes, principles of good governance and international best practices.

“The ACF decried this naked demonstration of untamed power that the trial represents, which is clearly conceived to intimidate and subdue citizens who may contemplate exercising their inalienable rights to protest and or express grievances through constitutionally guaranteed means.” Amnesty International, SERAP and a host of other civil society organisations and individuals have also condemned the trial.

However, before I forget, at the begin- ning of this piece I did say what happened two Fridays ago in Abuja took me back to May 31, 1991, when for the first time in my life I stood in the dock of an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court, where I heard the magistrate decree we should be remanded in Kirikiri Prison (now correctional centre) pending the commencement of trial.

Maybe I was naive or in shock after hearing the pronouncement that I had to ask one of my co-accused, Ben Akparanta, what was going to happen next and he bluntly replied: “TS, you no hear wetin magistrate talk – na Kirikiri we dey go so.

Abi you think say na Sheraton!” And that began my trip to the notorious detention centre built by the British in 1955. By the way, it was also my first (and only) time being inside a “Black Maria” that was used to convey us from Ikeja to Apapa, a distance of 26 kilometres.

Akparanta, myself, Editor Bayo Oguntimehin and Taiwo Akerele were being penalised by the then Military Administrator of Lagos State, Col Raji Rasaki, because our employer, Guardian Express, dared to publish the story of Yaba College of Technology, which had been shut down following a riot in which a number of students had been killed.

Incidentally, although the Evening Times (from the Daily Times Group) had also reported the story, it was only the privately-owned newspaper that was punished. Perhaps deliberately, we were remanded on a Friday, so we were kept in the “Arrival Hall” till Monday, before we were assigned a cell.

But the food that was brought on Fri- day evening was eba and ‘soup’ called shapa giri (Yoruba for move your arm fast). One had to do so because the soup was so watery that if one didn’t it would not reach our mouth before dropping back in the aluminum bowl in which it was served. Luckily, being “VIP prisoners” we were allowed to eat our bread and water for the duration of stay in the welcome block.

But for the duration of our three-day stay inside, I witnessed first-hand the atrocious food given to prison inmates – watery beans full of weevils, eba and eko, in which one had to scrape the surfaces in order to remove the moulds before one could manage to eat them, and pap that was more like tea than ogi.

I can’t remember if I ever saw meat or fish in the food served, but for average inmate any type of food was better than no food at all. With such rations, way back in 1991, is it surprising that malnutrition is rife in our correctional facilities across the country.

However, although kudos must be given to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was able to convince the government to increase inmates’ feeding allowance by almost 50 per cent – from N750 to N1, 150 from August – skyrocketing inflation has negated the desired effect of the increase.

So more than three decades after my own prison experience, it is still dejavu when it comes to feeding and the general welfare for the roughly 85, 000 inmates in our correctional centers – what a country

Share

Please follow and like us: