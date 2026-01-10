The Director-General (DG) of Nigeria’s National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA currently in Morocco for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations has said the body is supporting the Super Eagles as one of its mandates. Excerpts:

How does it feel coming to support the Super Eagles at AFCON in Morocco?

Yeah, when you support the Super Eagles, you are actually supporting Nigeria. And if you are a patriotic citizen, supporting the Super Eagles is symbolic. And understanding that sport is one instrument for patriotism, anything you do for football, you’re actually doing it for the citizens of the country and you’re doing it to promote the unity of the citizens and the people of Nigeria.

So, the feeling here is great, especially when the team is doing very well. Four wins in four matches. I’m not sure we’ve seen that in a number of AFCON that we have had. I’m not sure how many times we have had to win all our group matches and effortlessly defeat the team in the second round. So, this team is doing well and I’m sure Nigerians are happy.

So, the role of NOA is to promote just that. Anything that makes Nigerians to be united, anything that promotes national cohesion, anything that gives the country the opportunity to be together and that rallies everybody under one common purpose. So we are very happy and we are glad that we have been able to make this contribution to support NFF, support the Super Eagles and promote national unity.

It was a shaky start for the Eagles, but they blew away Mozambique in the Round-of-16, would you say there was a progression so far in the tournament?

Absolutely. That was something we could see clearly. The first match was tepid and that was understandable. They needed to be careful. You don’t know what the other team is coming with. But as you grow into the game, you begin to have confidence.

And when you now see the level at which you are also playing, there’s so much unity within the team in terms of what they do for 90 minutes. So, definitely each match is unveiling better coordination and better team that we have seen so far.

There was a little incidence in the victory against Mozambique that almost marred the victory whereby Victor Osimhen had an altercation with his teammates, what do you make of that?

I do not see what you refer to as something that nearly marred the match. What I saw was the Nigerian passion on display, the resilience that we know Nigerians to be. Victor Osimhen definitely was not satisfied with four goals. And that is the Nigerian spirit, the ‘can do’ spirit.

And he felt his colleagues felt four was enough. But in sport, you know, it’s a game of passion. I will quote Arsene Wenger. he says, please, for 90 minutes, as my team, fight. Do whatever you need to do to bring the victory. When we get back to the room, we can begin to share cake.

So what Osimhen did was a display of passion. And when you listen to the interview Ademola Lookman had, you could see that it was in the same spirit. He said he’s his brother and Nigerians are brothers and sisters.

The Super Eagles will be up against Algeria and a win in that game will take them closer to the title. Do you think winning the AFCON will take away the pains of missing out of the 2026 World Cup?

We hopefully may have not missed out on the World Cup. I hope so and I pray so. But at the same time, the Nations Cup is different from the World Cup.

We are in the Nations Cup to win, not just to participate. So, it’s not compensation. The Nations Cup on its own is worthy of all the efforts that we can put to it to ensure that we go back home with the trophy.

Nigeria started playing in Fes and now in Marrakech, how do we get more supporters for the Eagles?

Let me say already what we are doing currently is unprecedented, the way the NOA have been fully mobilizing people has never happened before and all Nigerians here and non-Nigerians. When you see all these Moroccans and all of these other people supporting us, you know, there’s a role that NOA is playing in all of that. We came to this place with over 5,000 handheld flags.

So, most of the flags you see in the stadium are flags that we mobilized and brought here. And we have over a thousand outdoor flags and banners and fabrics for people to use. So, we support NFF. It’s not our first time, but to come for an international meet like this is the first time.

So, we are rallying Nigerians together and we are rallying non-Nigerians together and we are forming that spirit of resilience, of passion that is known with Nigeria. We are forming it so that people can see it. It is something that is infectious.

When they see Nigerians with passion, it galvanizes those other people who are not even Ni- gerians to say, “No, I want to be part of this.” And we have seen that support. In fact, my worry, if you ask me, is should we be playing final with Morocco? With the kind of support, they are giving us so far, should we be playing final? It would be an interesting spectacle.