Malik, NOSFOM Push For New State With Oyo As Capital

As national discourse on state creation gains momentum, Professor Tunde Malik, alongside prominent political figures and stakeholders from Oyo Town, has led a delegation to the South West zonal hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, advocating for the creation of a New Oyo State with Oyo Town as its capital.

The delegation, under the banner of the New Oyo State Forum (NOSFOM) and led by Francis Taiwo, presented their case during the public hearing held at the Water Cress Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The team included members of the House of Representatives, state lawmakers, local government officials, and community leaders.

Presenting the memorandum authored by Segun Oke, Malik reminded the committee that the idea of a New Oyo State had been formally debated and supported by the defunct National Assembly as far back as 1983, referencing the Daily Times publication of February 9, 1983, and the Senate’s official report of February 3, 1983.

“The current Oyo State is the largest in landmass in the South West with 33 Local Government Areas and a population exceeding 5.5 million (2006 census),” Malik said. “It is long overdue for a constitutional and administrative split to facilitate balanced development and address long-standing concerns of marginalization.”

The proposed New Oyo State would comprise 19 Local Government Areas, drawn from three zones: Oke-Ogun Zone: Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa, Atisbo, Saki East, Saki West, Olorunsogo, Irepo, Oyo Zone: Oyo West, Oyo East, Atiba, Afijio, Ogbomoso Zone: Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South, Orire, Ogo-Oluwa, Surulere

He emphasized the cultural, linguistic, and geographical unity of these areas, noting that their shared heritage would enhance administrative cohesion and governance.

On the question of viability, Prof. Malik argued that the new state would be both economically and politically sustainable. “These zones are the agricultural heartland of present-day Oyo State, with vast arable land, favorable soil conditions, and water resources that can support irrigation, aquaculture, and hydroelectric power,” he said.

He cited the Ikere Gorge Dam in Iseyin and other water bodies like Erelu, Apitipiti, Ipoki, Ileran, and Odo Oba as having immense potential for electricity generation, irrigation, and large-scale fish farming.

Malik’s submission was supported by E.O. Olaoye, Adedeji Bamidele, and others, and was presented in alignment with similar advocacy for the creation of Ibadan State, led by Abass Agboworin.

The delegation urged the National Assembly to revisit and act on earlier recommendations, emphasizing that the creation of New Oyo State would enhance governance, equity, and local development in the region.