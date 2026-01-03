Mali Vs Tunisia: Cagey Clash Looms In Casablanca

A tense and closely fought contest is expected when Mali and Tunisia meet in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Mali booked their place in the knockout stage after drawing all three of their group matches. The Eagles finished second in Group A behind host nation Morocco and have now gone six matches without defeat since their loss to Ghana in a World Cup qualifier in September.

Their recent run shows a team that is difficult to beat, even if they have struggled to turn draws into wins. Tunisia, on their part, came into the tournament with strong credentials after an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Carthage Eagles went unbeaten, winning nine of their 10 matches and conceding no goals. However, their AFCON campaign has been less convincing.

They suffered a defeat to Nigeria in their second group match and ended the group stage with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Tanzania. Saturday’s encounter will be a familiar one for both sides.

This is the fourth Africa Cup of Nations in a row that Mali and Tunisia will be facing each other. Their recent meetings have all been tight affairs, with Mali winning one match 1-0, while the other two ended in 1-1 draws.

Looking at the overall history between both teams, they have met 15 times, and only on two occasions has the margin of victory been more than one goal.

This record suggests another closely contested game, with neither side likely to dominate for long periods. With both teams already recording 1-1 draws at this tournament and two of their last three AFCON meetings ending with the same scoreline, there is a strong chance that Saturday’s clash could remain level after 90 minutes. Extra time may be needed to decide who moves on to the quarter-finals.