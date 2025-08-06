‘Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Launch Joint Investment Bank’

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have announced the establishment of a joint investment bank aimed at enhancing economic integration among the three countries, according to the online news outlet, Zawya.

According to the report, the bank will finance major development projects in infrastructure, energy and agriculture, as part of a broader effort to build an independent economic partnership and reduce reliance on traditional Western and regional financial institutions. Each of the three countries will contribute around 5 percent of their tax revenues to the bank’s capital, which will be pooled to fund development initiatives across the region.

Interestingly, the three West African countries, have officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). They announced their withdrawal on January 28, 2024, and officially left on January 29, 2025, after a one-year notice period. These countries, all under military rule, cited a perceived threat from ECOWAS and its influence from foreign powers as reasons for their departure.

The withdrawal of these three countries, known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), marks a major crisis for the regional integration bloc, particularly after the earlier exit of Mauritania in 2000. The AES departure reflects a combination of security concerns, geopolitical shifts, and dissatisfaction with ECOWAS’s ability to address specific needs of its member states. Despite the withdrawal, the AES countries have stated that they will maintain visa-free travel for ECOWAS citizens within their borders, aiming to avoid disruptions to free movement.

New Telegraph reports that in a report it issued in April this year, Fitch Ratings affirmed the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID)’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook, citing the risks occasioned by the withdrawal of the three states from ECOWAS which could result in their withdrawal from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID)- the development finance institution of ECOWAS.

The Fitch report partly read: “Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger (together accounting for 20 per cent of the bank’s total loan portfolio, of which seven per cent are to the sovereigns) have withdrawn from ECOWAS, which could also result in their departure from EBID. The withdrawal was effective in January 2025, although ECOWAS has given the countries until July 2025 as a grace period to potentially reconsider the departure.

The terms of the exit are still uncertain, but in Fitch’s view the withdrawal could affect the performance of EBID’s exposures to the countries. Mali and Burkina Faso have remained current on their payments to the bank so far, but loans to the Niger sovereign have been in arrears since October 2023. “As an ultimate credit protection, the bank could withhold the paid-in capital of the three countries (UA25 million) to cover part of its gross sovereign exposures to the three sovereigns (UA91 million).

The net exposure would still be UA66 million (equivalent to five per cent of gross loans as of end-2024). “The solvency assessment balances ‘Strong’ capitalisation with ‘High’ credit risk. EBID’s equity-to-asset ratio slightly improved to 32 per cent as of end-2024 from 31 per cent in 2023 and Fitch’s usable capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (FRA) capital ratio was broadly stable at 26 per cent.

“We expect moderate loan book growth in the medium term. Combined with continued capital payments, this should support ‘strong’ stable capital ratios. EBID has started to receive paid-in capital payments from its largest shareholders. As of March 2025, Ghana had paid UA43.2 million and Cote d’Ivoire UA21 million. EBID expects to receive Nigeria’s entire capital contribution (UA96 million) this year.”