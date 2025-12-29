Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso Launch Confederal Investment Bank

The leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have launched the Confederal Investment and Development Bank of the Alliance of Sahel States (BCID-AES). Created by the three governments following their exit from the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), the institution is designed to finance strategic infrastructure while signalling a systemic break from Western-backed financial channels and the longstanding CFA franc framework.

The bank’s establishment is rooted in a clear political mandate to reclaim economic agency. During the signing ceremony in Bamako, Niger’s Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, framed the event as a revolutionary step for the region, stating that the three nations were “crossing a decisive milestone toward the sovereignty of our financing.”

He emphasised that the bank embodies a vision of a Sahelian space focused on a shared destiny, built upon “our own intelligence, experiences, and actions in phase with the aspirations of our peoples.” This sentiment reflects the broader AES strategy of using institutional rupture as a tool for state-building.

With an initial capital of 500 billion CFA francs (approximately $820–900 million), subscribed by the member states, the BCIDAES faces the immediate challenge of mobilising capital in a fiscally strained environment.

Dr Aboubakar Nacanabo, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Economy and Finance, underscored the transition from policy to action, noting that the validation of the bank’s statutes “opens the way to the operational phase.”

He described the BCID-AES as an essential lever for “projects that allow us to remain on the line of sovereignty traced by our three Heads of State,” specifically targeting the transport, energy, and mining sectors, which have historically faced under-investment due to international sanctions and political conditionalities.

However, the bank’s operational viability remains under intense scrutiny among international analysts. While the institution operates outside the BCEAO’s (the Central Bank of West African States) jurisdiction, the member states continue to use the CFA franc for trade and public finance.