Mali Can Test Morocco In Big Group A Game

Morocco, sitting atop Group A with three points, will face second-placed Mali in the second round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The encounter is set for Friday, December 26, at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat, and promises high stakes for both sides. The Atlas Lions, coming off a 2-0 win over Comoros in their opening game, are aiming to secure a knockout stage spot early and enter the final group match with confidence.

Morocco started their campaign with characteristic efficiency: despite a slow first half and a missed penalty, two quick goals early in the second half extended their winning streak to five matches and maintained an unbeaten run stretching back 18 games.

Mali, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Zambia in their opener. The Eagles showed attacking promise, registering 15 shots, five on target, but were unable to convert dominance into victory.

While their offensive output was encouraging, Mali will need to remain defensively disciplined against a Morocco side that boasts a clean sheet and supreme ball control in the first round.

Tactically, Morocco’s strength lies in their possession-based game, recording 69.7% ball control and almost 90% pass accuracy. Key players such as Brahim Diaz, who scored in the opener and maintained perfect shooting accuracy, and Ayoub El Kaabi.