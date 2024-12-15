Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger To Exit ECOWAS In 2025

Share

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Tourey on Sunday disclosed that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic will stop being members of the ECOWAS from 2025.

Touray who made this disclosure during the 66th ordinary session of heads of state and governments in Abuja set the countries’ exit at January 29, 2025 – July 29, 2025.

The ECOWAS president said the timeframe would allow for last mediations and any diplomatic interventions.

