Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger To Exit ECOWAS In 2025

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Tourey on Sunday disclosed that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic will stop being members of the ECOWAS from 2025.
Touray who made this disclosure during the 66th ordinary session of heads of state and governments in Abuja set the countries’ exit at January 29, 2025 – July 29, 2025.
READ ALSO:
- ECOWAS To Hold 66th Ordinary Summit In Abuja
- ECOWAS Ministers Meet In Abuja Over Trade, Security, Others
- Ecowas Must Leverage Private Sector Potentials For Economic Integration –Touray
The ECOWAS president said the timeframe would allow for last mediations and any diplomatic interventions.
Details later…
Please follow and like us:
""
Tags: Africa Burkina Faso ECOWAS ECOWAS NEWS Mali Niger