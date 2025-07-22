Malcolm‑Jamal Warner Dies At 54 In Costa Rica Drowning

Actor Malcolm‑Jamal Warner, famous for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, tragically drowned at the age of 54 while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Warner was swimming at Playa Cocles, Limón Province, on July 20, 2025, when he was caught in a powerful rip current. Bystanders rushed to rescue him and administered CPR on the beach, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by Costa Rican Red Cross responders.

According to the Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Department, the official cause of death was asphyxia by submersion, classified as an accidental drowning. Warner’s body was taken to the country’s Forensic Medicine Unit for an autopsy.

At the time, no lifeguards were on duty at the beach. The local volunteer group, Caribbean Guard, stated that the area is known for its strong currents and lacks staffing due to limited resources.

Family, friends, and fans have been paying tribute online. Former co-star Tracee Ellis Ross described Warner as “warm, gentle, present, kind …”. Even Bill Cosby reportedly said the collapse feels like his own son’s murder, referencing his late son Ennis.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whom he kept mostly out of the public eye.

May his soul rest in peace.