Malaysia Phases Out CNG Vehicle Over Safety Concerns

The Malaysian government on Thursday announced it will phased out the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles and end the sale of such vehicles in the country.

The Transport Minister, Loke Siew Fook made this known while citing ‘safety concerns’ over the decision to phase out the use of CNG for vehicles.

According to Loke, CNG (NGV in Malaysia) powered vehicles will no longer be registered to be used in Malaysia from July 1, 2025.

He said this was for the safety of road users and the public, adding that there were only about 44,383 CNG vehicles currently, accounting for just 0.2% of vehicles, not including motorcycles.

“The NGV tanks of these vehicles are now reaching the end of their service life and need to be replaced and NGV tanks typically have a safe usage period of 15 years,” Fook said.

It would be recalled that CNG which was introduced in the country in the late 1990s had caused a lot of explosions during accidents.

