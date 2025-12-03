Malaysia, Nigeria Palm Oil Trade Hits N86bn On Supply Gap

As demand exceeds supply, importation of crude palm oil from Malaysia by Nigeria has soared by 87 per cent from $7.47 million in June 2025 to N86 billion ($57 million) in September 2025.

Findings revealed that the price of the produce in the local market is N2 million per tonne, while it is N1.62 million ($1,082) per tonne in Malaysia.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s imports of palm oil from Malaysia were driven by a local supply gap, leading to steady rise in price from $950 in January 2025 to $1,082 per tonne in December 2025.

In July, Malaysia lowered its export duty on palm oil from 9.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent for July 2025, a temporary change that has influenced export activity during that month.

It was learnt that local demand is three million metric tonnes per year, while production fluctuate between 1.4 and 1.5 million tonnes, leading to a deficit of one million tonnes or $1billion.

Between January and June data obtained from Malaysia Palm Oil Council (MPOC) indicated that the Nigeria imported $106 million worth of the produce from Malaysia, noting that in June, shipment was valued at $7.47 million; May, $8 million, April, $15.36 million; March, $32 million; February, $23 million and January, $20 million as consumption in the country grow 4.6 per cent/y to 2 million tonnes, widening the supply gap to 450,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Chairman of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN), Erasmus Chukunda has said that the plan to boost oil palm industry in since 2018 got stock in Rivers State.

He noted that the Federal Government had asked selected states to provide 100 hectares of land each to form the base of a huge loan package from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in order to meet one million metric tonnes shortfall in palm oil consumption per year.

He explained that the CBN was providing $600 million per year to support import of palm oil but that the FG frowned at it, thus prodding the apex bank to seek local production.

Recall that the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFN) has said that the price of palm oil would remain stable all year round in order to ensure that both the wealthy and the not-too-wealthy were able to purchase the product for their daily needs.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Emmanuel Ibru, noted that the prices for palm oil would be stabilised throughout the year in the country, irrespective of the production seasons. He noted that POFON was interested in making sure that prices of palm oil remain stable.

He said: “In Nigeria we have two seasons for palm oil. When it is peak season, the prices will go down, and when it is lean season, the prices will go up. “Our members are trying to see what they can do this time around to stabilise the prices so that there is not much difference between the peak and lean seasons prices.”

Also, the National President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, called for the council’s support in the area of technological transfer, capacity building and provision of hybrid inputs to enhance production capacity of smallholder farmers being the highest producers of oil palm in the country.

He called for the formation of global alliance of smallholder farmers to enable them has a unified voice globally towards policy makers and implementers on issues affecting them.

Inyang said: “The alliance is purposely to share knowledge; information that bothers on the challenges they face in the industry’s growth and aspiration for prosperity.

The convergence is geared towards good lives and enhance livelihood of households and communities at large. “We want CPOPC to act as a convergence or as an enabler to make this happen globally; this is one of the things we want you to midwife so that it can help us to move forward.’’

The president stressed that Nigeria, becoming an observer to the council would be paramount to the association and the country in general.