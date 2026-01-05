On Monday, Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia announced he will carry out one of his campaign pledges by introducing legislation this year to cap the Prime Minister’s term at ten years.

In a special New Year’s announcement, Anwar declared, “We will table a bill to limit the term of the prime minister, not exceeding 10 years or two full terms.”

“It is better for us to hand it over to the next generation after serving the term,” he said.

Anwar warned ministers and civil officials not to hold onto power and reminded them that “Everyone has a term limit” without exception.

Recall that former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad served for 22 years during his first term before resigning in 2003, and there is currently no term limit.

Then, in the 2018 elections, Mahathir emerged from retirement to spearhead a diverse opposition alliance that overthrew then-prime minister Najib Razak’s corrupt administration.

When he was re-sworn in as Malaysia’s leader at the age of 92 that year, he became the oldest prime minister in history.

Anwar did not specify the date of the term limits bill’s filing. This month, Parliament will convene for the first time this year.

In its 2022 election manifesto, Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition promised to restrict the prime minister’s term to two terms.

Separately, Anwar declared that in order to bolster the battle against corruption, the government would also present a measure in parliament about freedom of information and legislation establishing the position of an ombudsman.

According to Anwar, “the ombudsman… permits the people to raise any issues because everyone, from the prime minister downwards, must be accountable and open to questioning.”

After finding former premier Najib guilty of power abuse and money laundering in the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal, Malaysia’s High Court sentenced him to an additional 15 years in prison last month.

After Najib, 72, completes his current six-year prison sentence in connection with the now-defunct 1MDB, the extra years will begin.