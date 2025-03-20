Malaysia Green-Lights New MH370 Search In Indian Ocean

Share

The Malaysian cabinet has approved a fresh search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, more than a decade after the aircraft vanished.

The search will cover a 15,000 sq km area in the southern Indian Ocean, under a “no find, no fee” agreement with the exploration firm Ocean Infinity.

The company will receive $70m (£56m) if the wreckage is found, transport minister Loke Siew Fook announced. Flight MH370 disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Its disappearance is one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries, which continues to haunt the families of the passengers, reports the BBC. Despite extensive searches in the years since it vanished, no wreckage has been found.

Previous efforts, including a multinational search that cost $150m (£120m), ended in 2017. The governments of the three nations involved – Malaysia, Australia and China – said the search would only be resumed “should credible new evidence emerge” of the aircraft’s location.

A 2018 search for the wreckage by Ocean Infinity under similar terms ended unsuccessfully after three months.

