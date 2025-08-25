Malaysia Battles Surge In Zoonotic Malaria

Malaysia, once celebrated for eliminating all human-only malaria species in 2018, is facing a surge in zoonotic malaria caused by Plasmodium knowlesi, a parasite originating in nonhuman primates.

In a webinar organised by Asian Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) on August 21, Prof. Kimberly Fornace of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said: “Deforestation and forest fragmentation are pushing people, mosquitoes, and wildlife into closer contact, increasing the risk of zoonotic malaria.”

The World Mosquito Day webinar, commemorated on August 20, was titled “Mosquito-Borne Diseases On the Rise: Drivers of Change and the Need for Integrated Actions”.

According to Fornace, mosquito-borne diseases are escalating due to climate change, deforestation, and urbanisation. Zoonotic malaria is a type of malaria caused by parasites that primarily infect animals, especially macaques in Southeast Asia, and are transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. The main species involved is Plasmodium knowlesi, transmitted by the Anopheles leucosphyrus mosquito group.