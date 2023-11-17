New Telegraph

November 17, 2023
Malawi’s President Bans Himself, Cabinet From Foreign Travel

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has suspended with immediate effect all international travel for himself and his government in a bid to save money.

The measure follows a huge devaluation of the currency as Malawi secures a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to boost its ailing economy.

Chakwera has also ordered all ministers currently abroad to return home. Fuel allowances for senior government officials have been cut by 50%, reports the BBC.

Malawi’s economy has been undergoing turbulent times, characterised by an acute shortage of petrol and diesel, as well as high inflation.

