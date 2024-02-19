Malawi Catholic Priest Speaks On Peter Obi Wellbeing

A Malawi Catholic Priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu on Monday revealed why he feels pity for the Presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi.

Taking to his Facebook page, the clergyman who expressed his sentiment over the prevailing economic conditions in the country narrated how some people vowed they would teach Peter Obi a lesson.

READ ALSO:

Reverend Ugwu stated that he feels for Peter Obi, and he can only imagine how much the politician is suffering at the moment.

He wrote, “We will teach Obi a lesson,” they said.

“And truly, I really feel for Obi. I can only imagine how he is suffering right now. Can someone check up on him? Has he eaten?”