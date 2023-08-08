Malaria, still a worrisome malady

Like a daring warrior, malaria has continued to spread it’s deadly venom around vulnerable rural communities. Despite the efforts of stakeholders, malaria has remained untamed in the Federal Capital Territory. Findings showed that the rural dwellers of Karu and Orozo communities, were the worst hit as malaria has continued to unleash its arsenal on residents of these communities for a very long period.

Fact finding visit

Inside Abuja visited these two communities, days after the media engagement undertaken by officials of Public Health Department of FCTA and confirmed that malaria has become endemic in both communities. In Karu, especially the unplanned settlements with huge population of different ethnic groups, the situation appeared to be more intense. A community leader, Chief Andrew Andoaka who lives in’ the Angwa Tiv area , said that fighting the malaria parasite has been one of the challenges of the people. Inside Abuja observed that the area is densely populated, but has poor hygiene and environmental sanitation. Many if the poorly maintained houses there have little or no ventilation, while available spaces were taken over by stinking dirty black water, flowing from either toilets or makeshift bathrooms. Andoaka said: “There is no way that malaria will not attack people, especially children here. You have seen the living conditions, how we don’t have spaces and the available ones are covered by dirt. ” I cannot give you the number of people that have been attacked by malaria, but I can confirm to you that it is the commonest sickness here “. Karu village has a Primary Healthcare Centre , but the facility seems to be poorly equipped to handle malaria emergencies. The Health Centre, located close to Karu abattoir is also in need of quick intervention. While the officials refused to disclose the number of malaria cases they record on a daily basis, an anonymous source revealed that most of the children brought there suffer from malaria. A visit to Orozo Community, also located in Abuja Municipal Area Council, like Karu, has a high population with many unplanned residential houses. Residents of Orozo also confirmed that Malaria has been a major health concern in the community. Zakari Musa, who claimed that his wife works at the Orozo Health Centre, disclosed that children suffering from malaria are brought to the centre on a daily basis. According to him, the health Centre used to get malaria drugs and other medications from the Area Council headquarters, but it is not enough ”

Anti-malaria campaign

The FCTA recently launched a reinforced anti-malaria campaign in Abuja. Inside Abuja gathered that the campaign was initiated to make up for the past inadequacies which contributed to the upsurge in malaria cases. The FCTA health officials said that apart from Karu and Orozo communities already on the emergency list, there was need to strengthen the fight across the six Area Councils. The anti-malaria campaign was said to have become necessary, as about 914,993 children were vulnerable to malaria parasites. To achieve a reversal of this ugly trend, the FCTA has engaged 9,000 staff to ensure wide coverage across the six Area Councils. Inside Abuja also learnt that efforts made by the administration previously towards malaria fight, was frustrated by many factors.

Experts differ

Director, Public Health Department of FCTA, Dr. Saddiq Abdulrahman, disclosed this during the Official flag off of the FCT Malaria Elimination Programme, Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention ( SMC) drugs distribution, 2023 campaign and media Parley. Abdulrahman who was represented by Hajia Hauwa Ibrahim, Head of Health Promotion, Department of Public Health, said the anti malaria campaign was being intensified in Abuja to mitigate infant mortality associated with the malaria parasites. He noted that there was need for awareness creation amongst the populace, stating that Nigeria records about 65 million cases of Malaria, with about 169, 000 people having died of malaria in the country. According to him, 482, 790 deaths occurred among under-5 children, hence the need to pay more attention to them. Dr. Modupe Adeyinka, Director of Primary Healthcare, Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC), Dr. Modupe Adeyinkawho officially flagged off the Campaign, said the team have been well trained to reach even the hard to reach areas. Adeyinka also urged all stakeholders to help mobilise support for the acceptance of the anti malaria drugs at rural communities. “We solicit the support of the media, community, religious leaders and other stakeholders to support awareness creation about SMC in communities, churches and Mosque. We also call for social mobilization to increasing acceptance of the anti malaria drugs,” she said.

Support needed

A Senior Health Education Officer, Mary Caleb, appealed for aggressive media involvement in all processes of the anti-malaria campaign. She said the media was very critical in the fight against Malaria, following the important role it plays in information dissemination. Caleb also urged media practitioners to partner with the Public Health Department and other stakeholders in eradicating the menace.