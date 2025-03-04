Malaria: Ned Nwoko Proposes Eradication Agency Bill, Canvasses Local Vaccines Production

Share

In a move to fight malaria, which claims hundreds of thousands of lives annually in Africa, Senator Ned Nwoko has renewed the call for a locally produced malaria vaccine and a structured national approach to the eradication of the deadly disease.

Speaking at the Malaria Vaccine Workshop organized by the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Senator Nwoko emphasized the need for Nigeria to develop its own vaccine production capabilities rather than rely on foreign solutions.

With the theme “Building & Strengthening Sustainable Malaria Vaccine Manufacturing Ecosystem in Nigeria,” the workshop brought together experts, policymakers, captains of Industries and other leaders to discuss strategies for sustainable vaccine production.

In a statement by his media consultant, Michael Ogah, and made available to New Telegraph in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that the workshop was part of Senator Ned Nwoko’s long-standing commitment to malaria eradication.

“Senator Nwoko has personally invested over $20 million in malaria research and pharmaceutical manufacturing across Africa”, the statement added.

The senator, who stressed that individual efforts alone cannot achieve the goal of eliminating the disease, called for government action, private sector investment, and global partnerships.

“To institutionalize the fight against malaria, Senator Nwoko has introduced the Malaria Eradication Agency Bill (SB.172) in the Senate. The proposed agency will coordinate malaria research, vaccine production, and large-scale eradication programmes in Nigeria”.

“To strengthen the strategic move for the actualization of the proposed bill, a public hearing on the bill is expected by June, and the senator has urged all stakeholders including government agencies, health organizations, and research institutions to support the passage of the bill”, the statement declared.

“Malaria is not an unsolvable problem, if this were a Western disease, the global response would have been swift. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that when there is urgency, vaccines can be developed and deployed within months. We must take responsibility for solving our own health crises”, the statement added.

The statement stated that malaria remained one of Africa’s deadliest diseases, particularly affecting children and pregnant women. Health experts believe that establishing a local vaccine production system will be a game-changer in Nigeria’s fight against the disease.

“The senator’s initiative has been widely praised, with stakeholders urging the government to provide the necessary funding and policy backing.

“As the Malaria Eradication Agency Bill moves forward in the Senate, all eyes are now on lawmakers and decision-makers to take concrete steps toward ending malaria in Nigeria”, the statement added.

