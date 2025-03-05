Share

Lawyers Alert group, in conjunction with Media, Health Rights Initiative in Nigeria (MHRI) has identified malaria as the leading cause of illness in pregnant women as well as children below five years.

The MHRI, which is one of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations in Nigeria, stated this at a news conference in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where it also said that the state records the second highest Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) with 4.9 per cent rate.

Speaking at the event, which focused on the urgent need to address gender disparities in TB, HIV and Malaria for women in the state, Rommy Mom of Lawyers Alert Nigeria said the state has “consistently recorded one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in Nigeria, with co-infection of TB further complicating the situation.”

“Additionally, malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death, particularly among pregnant women and children under five.

The mom maintained that the report underscores systemic inequalities, cultural norms, economic constraints, and policy gaps that continue to obstruct women’s right to equitable healthcare.

He noted that despite ongoing interventions, barriers such as stigma, gender inequality, and limited healthcare infrastructure continue to hinder progress.

“This analysis identifies critical policy gaps, gender disparities in healthcare access, and the urgent need for community-driven advocacy to address these challenges.

“The findings emphasize the necessity of strengthening healthcare systems and enhancing community engagement to tackle stigma and discrimination.

“Key findings in Benue State Benue State continues to struggle with high HIV prevalence (4.9%) and a significant TB burden, exacerbated by HIV-TB co-infection rates exceeding 25%”.

He said findings have found that high disease burden, Gender-Related barriers, traditional beliefs, Stigma and discrimination, as well as fear of social ostracism and blame for infecting spouses among others were identified as some of the major problems associated with lack of care of treatment of the diseases.

Mom, therefore, called on the Benue State Government, healthcare providers, civil society organizations, and international partners to prioritize gender-transformative approaches in healthcare delivery.

He said that by addressing the systemic and cultural barriers identified, the state can create a more equitable and resilient healthcare system that ensures no one is left behind.

Lawyers Alert & MHRI, among other things, focus on addressing systemic barriers to healthcare, legal protection, and social equity.

The organization also works at the intersection of law, health, and human rights, advocating for policy reforms, providing legal aid, and empowering communities to demand accountability and justice.

