Malaria Fight: Lagos Partners SFH For Public Enlightenment Campaign

The Lagos State Government has championed the fight against malaria with the inauguration of the public enlightenment and media engagement campaign on malaria prevention and management.

This campaign, unveiled on September 19 is part of the World Bank– funded Malaria IMPACT Project and is in partnership with the Society for Family Health (SFH). Dr. Omukhudu Idogho, Managing director of SFH Nigeria, described the campaign as “a defining moment in Lagos public health journey”.

According to him, the campaign is designed around four pillars (prevent, test, treat, and track) he said, were not slogans but actionable strategies for citizens, health workers and policymakers. He indicated that the campaign would harness multiple communication platforms, including radio and TV jungles, bulk SMD and direct community engagement.

Idogho warned against complacency, emphasising that malaria was no longer the dominant cause of fever in Lagos. He also underscored the need to discourage self-medications and incomplete treatment doses. Dr. Jennifer Ayanti, Deputy Managing Director (programmes) at SFH Nigeria, said the campaign would directly train and equip community Pharmacies, Parent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) with the skills and tools to ensure proper malaria testing and referral.