Malaria Day: NGO Conducts Free Test, Treatment In Minna

As part of activities to mark 2025 World Malaria Day, the Civil Society on Malaria Control, Immunization, and Nutrition (ACOMIN), Niger State, has launched a free malaria testing and treatment exercise for hundreds of community members in Minna, the Niger State capital.

World Malaria Day is commemorated every 25th of April, and 2025 theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” calls for a renewed global effort to eradicate the disease.

Speaking during the event, State Coordinator of ACOMIN, Mr. Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, said the organization took 2025 celebration to Bosso community, where they conducted malaria sensitization as well as free testing and treatment.

He emphasized that malaria cannot be defeated with a single strategy but rather through a multi-dimensional and innovative approach.

According to him, “It is time to recommit to ending malaria. We believe that we have the knowledge, life-saving tools, and targeted prevention, testing, and treatment methods needed to defeat this disease.

“Everyone, including traditional institutions, must reinvest in proven interventions, reimagine our strategies to overcome current obstacles, and reignite our collective efforts together with countries and communities to accelerate progress towards ending malaria.”

He explained that the goal is to strengthen proven strategies, innovate to overcome challenges, and reignite collective commitment toward achieving a malaria-free future.

While noting that global efforts are being made to eliminate the disease, Kalejaiye said Nigeria has keyed into the eradication process, putting necessary machinery in place to curb the spread of malaria.

He further appealed for increased national cooperation, strengthened health systems, and equitable access to prevention and treatment services in the ongoing fight against malaria in Nigeria.

Commending ACOMIN for identifying with his people, the traditional leader of Bosso, Muazu Laka, urged members of the community to always visit health facilities for medical services and prioritize their health.

The highlight of the event was the free malaria testing and treatment carried out on the traditional leader and members of the community.

