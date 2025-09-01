Malami’s Convoy Attack; No Arrest Made – Police

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police has said no arrest was made in the incident of attack on the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s convoy.

Speaking with newsmen after a security meeting with the state Governor, the Commissioner of Police said that the incident is still under investigation and no arrest has been made so far.

According to him, “The reason for the Governor to summon the security meeting was about one incident that happened around GRA by some thugs of a political party, and also some political parties are violating the ban on the siren and the issue of political campaign.

He said, “That is why we want to invite the political parties for a meeting to discuss it, because there is no lifting of the ban on political campaigns.

According to him, the police have already set up security to enforce the ban on political campaigns, and we also appealed to the political parties to remain calm.

C P Sani said, “The case is still under investigation, and whoever is found guilty would be arrested and face the wrath of the law