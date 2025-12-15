Malami Vows To Perfect Bail Condition

The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has reiterated his commitment to perfect his bail condition once reasonably allowed to do so, Malami, who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media Mohammed Doka, yesterday, however, said there was no clear charges against him by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC has been holding the former Attorney General since last week. The former Attorney General was recently reported by an online platform of sponsoring and financing terrorists and terrorism in the country.

However, on the bail conditions, his Special Adviser said that the EFCC is giving bail conditions difficult to be met by the former Attorney General.

He said, “Among the new bail conditions imposed by the EFCC was a requirement that Malami provide two serving permanent secretaries with landed properties in Abuja as sureties. This condition raises serious and legitimate concerns.

“Permanent secretaries are appointed by the same Federal Government under which the EFCC operates and which is presently prosecuting this matter. “Expecting senior civil servants—appointed by the same authority driving the prosecution—to stand as sureties places them in an inherently conflicted and precarious position.

“The question that naturally arises is whether such a condition was realistically intended to be met, or deliberately structured to frustrate bail and prolong detention.” Writing on the charges against Malami, the aide said, “While the EFCC’s statement explains the concept of administrative bail at length, it remains silent on a fundamental issue: no specific offence has been formally communicated to Malami.