Malami Vows To Honour EFCC Invitation

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, confirmed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned him to their office.

This is as the former Minister declared his willingness to appear before the anti-graft agency.

Taking to his official Facebook page on Friday, Malami described himself as a law-abiding citizen committed to accountability and transparency in public service.

“This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC. As a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation,” he wrote.

He however, stressed that his decision to publicly announce the development was consistent with his long-standing advocacy for openness and responsible governance.

“I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service — principles that I both advocate and champion,” he added, noting that he would keep the public informed as events unfold.

New Telegraph recalls that Malami served as Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His tenure featured several high-profile legal battles, including asset recovery initiatives, anti-corruption reforms, and contentious government decisions that drew both national and international attention.

He was also a central figure in cases involving major financial crimes, international arbitration disputes, and governance reforms.

In the later years of his tenure, Malami faced public scrutiny over issues relating to asset declarations, contract approvals, and the management of recovered funds—allegations he consistently denied.

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC has not released details regarding the nature or scope of its invitation to the former attorney-general.