Malami, Son Plead Not Guilty To Money Laundering Charges

Abaubakar Malami, a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and one other person, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge of alleged money laundering.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Minister will be arraigned alongside his son before the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 30, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the anti-graft agency had filed a 16-count charge against Malami, his son and an associate, Hajia Bashir Asabe, on charges bordering on large-scale money laundering and illegal acquisition of properties worth over N8.7 billion.

The charge, identified as FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, accused the defendants of conspiring to conceal, disguise, and retain proceeds from illegal activities.

The indictment claimed that they used multiple bank accounts, corporate entities, and high-value real estate transactions over nearly ten years to indirectly acquire the illicit funds.

The charge sheet stated that the alleged offences took place between 2015 and 2025, primarily within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, during Malami’s time as the country’s Attorney-General.

The EFCC claimed that Malami and his son used Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to hide N1.014 billion in a Sterling Bank account from July 2022 to June 2025. They are also accused of depositing an additional N600.01 million between September 2020 and February 2021.

The properties in question include a luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, purchased for N500 million; a property on Onitsha Crescent, Garki, bought for N700 million; and another in Jabi District for N850 million. Additional acquisitions include real estate on Rhine Street, Maitama (N430 million); in Asokoro District (N210 million and N325 million); and at Efab Estate, Gwarimpa (N120 million).

The EFCC further alleges that Malami used unlawful proceeds totalling N952 million to acquire multiple properties in Abuja, Kano, and Birnin Kebbi between 2018 and 2023. These acquisitions were allegedly made through proxies and corporate entities to obscure ownership.

Hajia Bashir Asabe, described as an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, is said to have played a central role in facilitating these property deals and disguising ownership on Malami’s behalf.

The commission claimed that the alleged actions violate the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The EFCC has listed a range of witnesses, including investigators, bank officials, bureau de change operators, and company representatives, to support its case.