Malami Honours DSS Invitation Over Kebbi Convoy Attack

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has confirmed honouring an invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the recent attack on his convoy in Kebbi State.

In a statement released on his personal social media handle on Monday, Malami said the invitation was linked to the September 1, 2025, assault on his person and convoy. He explained that the development was part of ongoing investigations triggered by petitions, including the one he had earlier submitted to the DSS over threats to his life.

“I can confirm that I have been invited by the Department of State Services to support investigation over the attack on my person and convoy in Kebbi State on the 1st of September, 2025,” Malami stated.

The former minister alleged that the petition was instigated by “opposition high-profile political elements” in Kebbi State, but expressed confidence in the DSS, commending the agency for the manner it had so far handled the inquiry. “I must commend the DSS for the professional and transparent manner in which they have conducted their inquiry.”