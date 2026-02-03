Malami Challenges Interim Forfeiture Of 57 Properties

The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has asked the Federal High Court Abuja to vacate the interim order made against three of the 57 properties listed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for forfeiture to the Federal Government.

The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) is challenging the EFCC for the properties listed as No. 9, No. 18 and No. 48 in the ex parte motion it brought to the court on Jan. 6.

The properties sought to be discharged include Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa, GRA, Kano, purchased in July 31, 2019 with no specific amount stated in the schedule as No. 9.

They also include a Bedroom Duplex and Boys Quarters at No.12, Yalinga Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse Il, Abuja, purchased in October 2018 at N150 million, and ADC Kadi Malami Foundation Building, bought at N56 million listed as No. 18 and No. 48.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who sat as vacation judge, had, on Jan. 6, ordered the temporary forfeiture of 57 property suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Mr Malami. Justice Nwite had granted the order following an ex-parte motion moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN) to the effect.