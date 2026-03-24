Malami Accuses EFCC Of Taking Over Residence, Office

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday, accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of taking over his residences and offices without presenting a court order.

Malami, in a signed statement issued by his media aide, Mohammed Bello Doka, alleged that the EFCC operatives, in the company of armed security personnel, forcefully invaded and took over residences and offices linked to him.

The Kebbi governorship hopeful further revealed that two people were taken into forceful custody by officials of the anti-graft agency during the invasion, adding that the EFCC operatives did not present a lawful court order authorising their actions when they were challenged.

The ex-AGF said the interim forfeiture order relied upon by the EFCC had expired, adding that the order “granted on January 6, 2026, was expressly time-bound for a period of 14 days”.

READ ALSO

“The matter is still pending before the court. The case instituted by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik (Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/20/2026), remains ongoing.

“The Honourable Court has not made any final determination on the issues in dispute, and no order authorising the invasion and marking of the premises was argued and granted.

‘The interim forfeiture order relied upon by the EFCC has elapsed. The ex parte order granted on January 6, 2026, was expressly time-bound for a period of 14 days, which had already elapsed. That order has since lapsed and cannot, under any stretch of the law, justify the EFCC’s actions today.

“No valid court order was presented. At the time of the invasion, EFCC operatives were requested to produce a lawful court order authorising their actions. They failed, refused, and/or neglected to present any such order, underscoring the illegality of their conduct.

“Forceful takeover and marking of properties. The EFCC proceeded, in a show of force, to unlawfully occupy, mark, and assert control over Malami’s houses and offices, in clear violation of due process and established legal procedures, the statement noted.