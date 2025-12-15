Malami Accuses EFCC Of Retaliatory Probe, Urges Case Transfer

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has described the ongoing EFCC investigation into his activities as a politically motivated “witch-hunt” and called on the EFCC Chairman to recuse himself.

In a press release issued on Monday and signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media to Abubakar Malami, he alleged that the investigation and his detention are influenced by personal animosity linked to his recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He claimed the EFCC Chairman harbors a historical grudge from the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which investigated corruption allegations within the EFCC during Malami’s tenure as attorney general.

Malami accused the EFCC of engaging in illegal detentions, media harassment, and procedural abuses, describing the probe as retaliatory and lacking impartiality.

He formally demanded that the matter be transferred to another government agency to ensure credibility and public confidence.

Also, he also urged the current Attorney-General of the Federation to intervene, warning that continued involvement by the EFCC Chairman risks further institutional damage.

Insisting on judicial oversight, Malami demanded immediate arraignment before a competent court, citing Sections 35(3), (4), and (5) of the Nigerian Constitution, emphasizing that only a court can lawfully adjudicate the matter.

He further alleged that the EFCC intends to rely on questionable witnesses, including individuals convicted abroad, to strengthen its case against him, calling such actions “desperate, scandalous, and corrosive to the integrity of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.”

Malami’s office has formally requested certified copies of the petitions and investigation reports forming the basis of the EFCC’s actions, referencing petitions by Human and Environmental Agenda and Grassroot Advocacy for Peace and Good Governance.

“The law must remain supreme, above politics, above power, and above persons,” Malami said, stressing that his objective is to clear his name transparently through lawful judicial processes and warning against the politicization of anti-corruption agencies.