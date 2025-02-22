Malagi Honored As Distinguished Public Officer Of The Year

Share

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national orientation sectors, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi has been awarded the Distinguished Public Officer of the Year 2024.

This accolade by New Telegraph celebrates his unwavering commitment to enhancing public communication, fostering national unity, and implementing transformative community projects.

Appointed as the Minister of Information and National Orientation on August 21, 2023, Minister Malagi has introduced a dynamic five-pillar agenda aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s information landscape.

This comprehensive strategy focuses on rebuilding public trust, amplifying government policies, reshaping national values, modernizing technological infrastructure, and creating a conducive environment for media growth.

Under his lead, the Ministerial Press Briefing Series has become a cornerstone for transparency and accountability, providing citizens with direct access to government initiatives and fostering an informed populace.

Beyond his ministerial duties, Minister Malagi has demonstrated a profound commitment to grassroots development.

In his hometown of Malagi, Niger State, he has spearheaded several legacy projects, including the electrification of the village, connecting it to the national grid.

Additionally, he has overseen the construction of a mosque, an Islamiyya school, and the installation of solar-powered boreholes, significantly enhancing the quality of life for local residents.

The Public Officer of the Year 2024 award stands as an evidence to his impactful leadership and unwavering dedication to national advancement.

