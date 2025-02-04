Malacia Heads Back To Netherlands

Share

Tyrell Malacia is all set to head back to his home – land to join PSV on deadline day after a move to Benfica broke down.

The Dutch full-back was strongly linked with a move to Benfica last week as the Portuguese giants wanted Malacia on a six-month loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Voetbal International, however, reports that the youngster’s move to Portugal has collapsed after Manchester United failed to reach an agreement with the club. He will instead head back to his homeland and join PSV Eindhoven on a short-term loan deal.

Share

Please follow and like us: