Malabu Oil Scam: Court Discharges Ex-Agf Adoke, Others

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory) FCT) yesterday discharged former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) of the charges of fraud, bribery and conspiracy filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Ruling on the no-case submission made by Adoke, Justice Kutigi said the anti-corruption body failed to prove its charges of fraud, bribery and money laundering against Adoke and ruled that the defendant had no case to answer.

The court therefore acquitted the former minister on all counts. The Judge said the allegation of illegal tax waivers granted to Shell and Eni was not corroborated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) or any authority. Other defendants were Aliyu Abubakar; Rasky Gbinigie; Malabu Oil and Gas Limited; Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited; Shell Nigeria Extra Deep Limited.