MALA KACHALLA’s DAUGHTER: Why My Dad Rejected Atiku’s Offer To Return Him in 2003 Guber Poll

One of the two children of late businessman and former Governor of Borno State, the late Alhaji Mala Kachalla, Ms Yogana Mala Kachalla, in this interview OLAOLU OLADIPO talked about the life and times of her father. She reviewed his moments of triumphs and low moments. Excerpts:

Your father was a towering figure in Borno politics. He was an administrator and community leader and a lover and promoter of Islam, as a daughter, who was Alhaji Mala Kachalla?

My late father was a man of peace who sought and worked for peace wherever he found himself while alive.

He was a politician during the Second Republic. When former Head of State, General Sani Abacha took over and he (Abacha) began his transition programme, my father joined the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) and was eventually elected the chairman of the party in Borno State.

He also joined the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) when it was founded and was selected to contest the governorship in 1998. He won the election and was subsequently sworn in as the governor serving between 1999 and 2003.

As a father, what kind of man was he?

My father always preached peace to us at home. He was very sincere and he raised us in love. He worked for togetherness of the people he came into contact with not just us his children and immediate family members but all those he came into contact with.

He was a father to all because he brought up most of the children left behind by his father. He was a father even to his political opponents. The moment you mention to him that someone was his enemy, that time he would draw closer to that person.

I saw him as someone who gave with his two hands because he was kind to a fault. What made him loved by all was his generosity and kindness.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

No, my mother was the only wife he had. He was a loving father and husband. He was a responsible man by all standards.

He was someone who never shied away from giving praise to whoever deserves it. He played the role of father to all including members of his extended family.

People of his generation are known to be disciplined; would you describe your father as such?

Yes! My father was not a man of so many words. As I saw him during his time in office as the governor, he ensured that members of the various political parties were appointed into government because he felt the need to carry as many shades of opinions along in the scheme of things.

He forged a close working relationship with the Federal Government under President Olusegun Obasanjo despite the fact that the two of them were in different political parties.

He ran into problems with his party when he opted to join the Alliance for Democracy. He was persuaded to join by President Bola Tinubu who was then the governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu wanted him to be part of the progressives fold. He re-contested but lost. He doesn’t have any regrets about his loss. He took it in good faith and accepted the outcome of the election.

Was there any occasion that he wielded the big stick against you or any of your siblings?

No! I told you that he was someone who preferred peaceful ways or means to resolving issues and not to resort to corporal punishment or using the stick. Whenever you did anything wrong, he would look at you in a manner that would convey his anger or disapproval.

What were the things your father hated that would make him angry with his children or any other kid around him?

What I can remember is that if he gave you a gift for doing well especially in your studies and you refuse to say thank you to him, he would be angry with you. This is what everyone knew him with. My father was full of surprises.

If he gave you a gift and he didn’t get any appreciation from you, he would be angry with you. I remember vividly two or three t i m e s when such occurred, he once gave me a gift and I left him to go straight to my room, he called me back and asked ‘do you know how to say thank you?’

I had to return and thank him for the gift. That is what he really likes. Another thing I remember about him is that whenever I asked him to give me N100,000 he would double it.

Whenever I asked him why, he would tell me that ‘if you buy whatever you want to buy, you will need someone to carry it for you, you will need to buy recharge card and do some other things, this is why I am giving you this extra money so that you won’t have to touch the money you need.’

This is what I too do now with my children. If they ask for N100, 000, I give them N120,000.

What was his typical day like?

He was an early riser. He ensured that he prepared the house for those intending to visit him. He would sit with his guests on a mat because he was someone who didn’t like staying inside the air conditioner in a room.

He was very neat because he always had his eyes checking everything to ensure that things were well arranged before guests came around.

What was his favourite meal and when did he take his breakfast in the morning?

He had his breakfast as early as 7 am. Before then, he would have taken his bath. As early as that time, you’d never find him in his pajamas and he would be served by my mother.

We have a traditional meal called birabisco. There is a particular meal that is usually cooked in households in Denderi. One thing I noticed was that my father never ate his meals alone.

He was known for that. He would eat with the people who were with him in the house. One thing is that he didn’t even eat much.

What kind of people came to your house when your father was alive?

If I could mention all the dignitaries in the country, it would take some time. Many of his friends were from the Yoruba speaking people of the South West. President Bola Tinubu was a constant caller.

You know that the two of them were governors of their various states at the same time. I had seen him (Tinubu) two or three times. My dad was awarded a doctorate degree by Ondo State University in 2001.

He was in contact with the late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki as well as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. My father was a man of the people. He went along with everyone that came his way.

You talked about his relationship with the Yoruba political elites, was there anything in particular that informed this and his decision to join the AD?

My father had a personal and warm relationship with them individually. Maybe because he was very well exposed, that was how he could do so much with the Yorubas.

I remember meeting President Bola Tinubu in the U.S. 13 years ago. I went to see him. When I got to him, I introduced myself as the daughter of the late Mala Kachalla, he raised his hands on his head and exclaimed haaa!

He called his aides to collect my contact, saying he needed to open a line of communication with me. I did a newspaper publication to congratulate him on his success at the APC primaries. Chief Bisi Akande is another good friend of my late father.

There are many prominent politicians in the old Borno Province, what was your father’s relationship with them, let’s start with the late Sir Kashim Ibrahim?

In all honesty, I can’t really say because I don’t think I was old enough to know. What I know was that my father never had conflict with anyone.

What about his relationship with the late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim?

I can’t really remember that either.

What about the late Alhaji Mohammed Goni?

I think my father was not really a politician at that time. He was doing his business then. He was a contractor with the government at that time too.

What about his relationship with Senator Ali Modu Sheriff?

Ali Modu Sheriff took over from him as the governor of Borno State. His (Sheriff’s) father and my father were close friends, I can even call them brothers because I knew when I was growing up that whenever Ali Sheriff’s father travelled, anything he bought for any of his children was what I was given notwithstanding whether those things fitted me or not.

We know how close we were. One of Ali Sheriff’s sisters is named after my grandmother. If she had been a boy, I am sure she would have been named after my father.

Upon the issues my father had with Sheriff politically, there had never been any dispute between my father and the Sheriff family, I can remember that my father used to tell everyone in the state to maintain the peace with the belief that if it was the will of God, he would return to office.

During the 2003 election, he told us to return home immediately after casting our ballot. At a time when they (INEC) were about to declare Ali Sheriff winner, one of my uncles called me to tell my father that (former Vice President) Atiku Abubakar wanted to come down to help him win re-election.

I went to his room door to inform him and he told me that it wasn’t necessary for that to happen because he won’t want people to die for him. He later discovered that the former vice president was actually coming and he had to stop them.

He told them that he never wanted any Borno citizen to lose his or her life because of the election. That was how and why he left the state after the election and swearing in of Sheriff as the governor.

He was close to Sheriff, at what time did they drift apart?

I think it was when my father decided to join the AD. That was when the drift occurred between the two of them.

Was there any conflict between the two of them?

No conflict to the best of my knowledge, whatever is seen as conflict was only amplified by their supporters but I have never heard any of them say nasty things against each other.

Your father went back to business after he left the government?

Yes!

When last did you see him before he passed on?

He had moved to Abuja by then to prevent a crisis between his supporters and those of Modu Sheriff who had emerged as the new governor. His health progressively deteriorated due to old age and he began to fall sick.

The only illness we knew he had was Cataract. I was told that he wasn’t feeling well, so I called him and I had to leave for Abuja when he confirmed that he was indeed sick. He told me to bring some things for him.

That was the time that I got so close to him. I had to tend to him by cooking for him. We had a serious bond at that time three years before his death.