Maku To Workers: Embrace Hard Work To Excel In Your Career

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has urged civil servants to embrace hard work in order to excel in their careers and professions.

He gave the advise while playing host to a group ‘Maku Mentees’ at his residence in Wakama, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Maku Mentees is made up of over 250 individuals that Maku gave them jobs across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government across the country, when he was minister.

The former Information minister said that it’s only through hard work, dedication and selfless service that civil servants can excel and reach their zenith or profession career.

Maku, a former Minister of Information during president Hoodluck Ebere Jonathan appreciated his guests for coming to thank him for giving them jobs when he was minister.