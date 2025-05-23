Maku, Ex-NOA DG, Omeri Hail Alia’s Two Years Milestones In Benue

Share

A former Minister of Information and Communication, Labaran Maku and the erstwhile Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Mike Omeri, yesterday applauded the development strides of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration in the last two years.

The duo were in Benue State on a tour of projects executed by Governor Hyacinth Alia via Timbuktoo Media Solutions (TMS), founded by the former NOA helmsman.

Addressing journalists at Government House in Makurdi, Maku, who was Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State said they were in the state to look at what Governor Hyacinth Alia has done for people of the state in the last two years.

He added that on arrival to the state, they were briefed about the milestones recorded by Governor Hyacinth Alia in the last two years, but insisted that they would tour some of them to see for themselves what he has done for the people in the last two years.

He said: “As Governor Alia marks two years in office, and as the state prepares to mark May 29, we are here to look at what the government is doing.

“We are here to report development, we want to encourage the government to develop, to let the people know what has happened in the last two years.

“We are in Benue to take a look at what development initiatives have come on board during the period, what are the priorities of government, how are they reflecting in service delivery.

So, it’s not about politics but about reporting development.” Maku reiterated the intention of the team to also interact with the stakeholders at the grassroots to obtain their views on whether what the government is saying it true.

