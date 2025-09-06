Makolo: I Can Pay Anything For Good Sneakers

Thomson Makolo Jnr is a young and talented actor that is fast gaining relevance in the entertainment industry. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the stylish event compere talks about his fashion philosophy and more. Excerpts:

What do look out for in outfits?

I am always on the look for fitting, because a good outfit must fit well, I also have regards for colours.

What is your personal style?

My sense of fashion is simple and straightforward, it has to be simple, fit properly and classy.

Would you say your physique works to your advantage fashion wise?

I will say a Loud YES! I tell people most times that it is not only that the clothes that is good but I have a physique that brings out the best in any cloths. My physique does the magic in terms of fitting, try me in any clothing and I will kill them all.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

I don’t find any fashion item indispensable because they all serve different purpose, it’s called total package for me.

What determines the kind of outfits you wear?

What I wear is determined by event, personality, weather, situation and my mood be it casual, corporate or traditional.

Is there anything you will not be caught wearing?

I strive to dress up decently, so I can always pass the right message. I can wear anything provided it fits my personality but it must not be too revealing or anything close to it.

What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought?

That will be my sneakers, I have a lot of them and I can pay anything for a good and classy one.

What is your ready to go outfit?

Jean, T-shirts and sneakers

How do you love your shoes?

I love them in sneakers form, am usually a smart corporate casual person, I have a few covered shoes for extremely corporate days and a few smart non sneakers shoes for natives but I tell you, sneakers make my day anytime.

Which jewellery appeal to you most?

I love wrist bands a lot, I admire bracelet of any beautiful make.

Who is your best designer?

I will give it to St Elles and the Arome Effects, they are my official designer.

Do you have any signature perfume?

I wear anything that smells good, even though I have a thing for Terry D herms. I love to smell nice.

Which fashion item catches your fancy while shopping?

Sneakers, I also love smart T shirts a lot.

How easily do you get you fashion items in Nigeria?

Very easy, I am just a special mobile buyer.

If you were to be a fashion item, what will you be?

I will be sneakers.

If given the opportunity to alter a part of body. What will that be?

I will simply reproduce exactly what I am, because God made me a perfect me! Seriously, I will not change anything.

Does entertainment industry in anyway affect you style sense?

I think fashion itself is entertainment, entertainment makes fashion more exciting, knowing that you are brand that people want to see, you always strive to come out in the best fashion style.

Which fashion item takes most space in your wardrobe?

That will be shoes, sneakers take a lot of space and my T shirt as well takes a good space.

What is your idea of colour combo?

My idea of colour combination is mix matching colours perfectly. I look out for best blend of colours.

What do you think of Ankara?

I think Ankara is us, I love it and I have a few cloths made in Ankara and they all come out well, mind you, it’s so cool when it’s well used in design.

What are you working on presently?

I think Nigeria and Nigerians need to know of this, am a nollywood Actor and I hail from the Igala extraction of kogi state, am an Ambassador of the Igala film industry and am currently working on one of the biggest film project coming out of the Igala film industry in 2016 and it’s titled Cha’aduwami. A project I am working on national promotion now before the official release, as part of the deliberate action plan for promotion, we just had a mini event tagged: the XCLUSIVE 50 Top personality private screening of the movie in Lokoja, the tour of media promotion will continue, it’s a big one project featuring top Nollywood actors.

How did your journey into film making started?

Acting and the arts in general has been part of me from my primary school. I was deeply involved up to secondary school. For four years, I won the best broadcaster of the year because I was a member of the Current Affairs Students’ Society of my school, Government Secondary School Ologba, Kogi State.

I was also a leading light in the drama society and was vocal and outstanding in quiz and debate. My then English and Literature teacher, late James Ojotu, may his soul rest in peace, became my mentor.

I was a science student but he told me I didn’t have any business being in the sciences class. He said I was born for the arts. Most of my friends then were all in the arts. You will never find me among the science students.

At a point my English teacher said he needed to talk to my father who was a dispensary attendant. At the level of the community, my father was a big name when it came to the medical field. He had a very big pharmacy and he wanted me to build on that foundation because, way back before that time, he had opened a clinic. He was called a doctor in the community and he wanted me to become a doctor. But that didn’t play out.

However, because of how much I respected him and wanted to do his wish, I finished up as a science student. I got a very good result and applied for medical courses in ABU and BUK but all of that didn’t work out.

Within the waiting period between graduation from secondary school, writing JAMB and waiting for admission, I founded a theatre group called ‘Sensational Theatre Group’ made up of my friends and other like-minded people.